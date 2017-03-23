× Police: Man wearing leopard print robe and Crocs used a hairbrush to rob McDonald’s

GROVES, Texas — A man dressed in a leopard print robe used a hairbrush to rob a McDonald’s in southeast Texas Thursday morning, according to KFDM.

Gevondis Demond Joseph, 29, of Port Arthur, Texas, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

Groves police told KFDM that Joseph used a hairbrush under his robe to pretend he was armed during the robbery.

Officers were told that Joseph was wearing a black piece of clothing over his face, a leopard print robe, orange gloves and orange Crocs.

When officers arrived at the McDonald’s, they saw Joseph running from the scene. He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Joseph was placed in the Jefferson County jail.