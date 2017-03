Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cold-pressed juice is one of the hottest health food trends.

The method helps maintains as much nutrients from the produce when it's juiced.

It's so popular that a local juice bar called Organix opened its second location in the Piedmont Triad this week.

They now have one in Winston-Salem and one in Greensboro.

And their family-owned business has even more expansion planned for this summer.

FOX8's Shannon Smith stopped by Organix juice bar to see what it's all about.