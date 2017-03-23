NC woman’s wedding dress accidentally donated to Goodwill

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is searching for her wedding dress after her husband accidentally donated it to Goodwill.

Natalie Gelbert’s husband mistakenly dropped off the wrong bag at a donation center in Durham.

“He didn’t realize it was in the same looking bag as the Goodwill donations, so all of it got donated,” Gelbert told WTVD.

When the couple contacted the store, they learned the dress was no longer there.

“We got confirmation that one of the employees remembered selling it this past Saturday. The manager says he thinks it got sold for $20 or $25,” she said. “My heart sunk. I mean, that’s not something that’s replaceable at all. Even if we were to go and buy the exact same dress from David’s Bridal, it’s not the one I married the love of my life in.”

Gelbert took to Facebook Tuesday in hopes of finding the dress.

“It was a total mistake and we are actually still paying on it. I’m so so so upset and posting this in hopes whoever bought it might see this,” the post read. “I would really like to buy it back. I know to whoever bought it, it was a great deal and sold dirt cheap but to me it is priceless.”

Gelbert planned to preserve it as a family heirloom.

“I’m hoping and praying that it makes its way back,” she told WTVD. “It’s really nobody’s fault here. It’s a pure accident, but it would mean the world to me if somebody would like to give it back or let me buy it back off of them.”

The post has garnered more than 17,201 shares and 1,200 likes.