NC mother desperate for answers after hit-and-run leaves son in coma for months

HICKORY, N.C. — A family is pleading for someone to come forward while their loved one remains in a coma, months after a hit-and-run in North Carolina, according to WSOC.

Police are asking the public to help them find the driver who collided with 28-year-old Joshua Holden on Nov. 28.

After Holden was hit, he was found in some bushes by a couple who was walking their dog.

Holden was rushed to Frye Regional Medical Center and then later to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, where he remains in critical condition.

For Holden’s family, the last four months have been very difficult. His mother said Josh not only missed Christmas but his 29th birthday because of severe brain injuries.

His mother is hoping someone saw something that night and will talk with police.

“I’m a desperate mom,” said Dana Elliott. ”I need to know what happened to my baby. I need to know if this was done purposefully or was it a hit-and-run.”