Multiple people face drug charges after traffic stop in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A traffic stop in Thomasville has resulted in multiple people being arrested on drug charges.

Thomasville police tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday or an expired license tag near the intersection of Phillips and June Streets.

The driver of the vehicle got out and walked away 322 Memorial Park Drive, Thomasville police said in a press release.

The officer stayed with two other people who were in the vehicle until other officers arrived on the scene.

Officers found four grams of heroin, 23.6 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle, according to police.

Megan Marie Cox, 31, and Rodney Austin Richardson, 25, both of Thomasville, were charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana.

Cox was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. Cox and Richardson received $20,000 secured bonds.

Believing the driver may have entered a residence at 322 Memorial Park Drive, officers made contact with the resident.

Officers saw drug paraphernalia inside the residence and applied for a search warrant, according to police.

Police seized drug paraphernalia, 1.4 grams of heroin, .4 grams of methamphetamine, and a small amount of marijuana.

Wesley Adam Richardson, 38, of Thomasville, and Ryan Wilson Lewis, 27, of Lexington, were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. Both received $20,000 secured bonds.

Police also charged Meagein Daina Abbott, 32, of Thomasville, Robert Lee Cox IV, Annie Rose Powell, 30, Thomasville, and Tesla Lee Hatcher, 26, of High Point, with possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Abbott was also served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. She received $2,000 and $500 secured bonds respectively. Cox and Hatcher received $3,500 secured bonds.

Powell was also served with an outstanding child support warrant. She received a $2,000 and $400 secured bonds respectively. All were placed in the Davidson County Jail and have court planned for April in Thomasville.

The driver who walked away was not arrested. Anyone with information can call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.