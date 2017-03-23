× Mount Airy man wins nearly $500k Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Mount Airy man is celebrating after winning a $496,189 Cash 5 jackpot, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

He beat odds of 1 in 749,398 to win Monday’s drawing.

Francisco Ponce-Estrada claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $344,857.

He bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket at the Need It Got It on N.C. 268 in Dobson.