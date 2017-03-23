× Lexington duo arrested on multiple drug charges

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two Lexington men were arrested Wednesday on multiple drug charges, according to a press release.

Following a month-long investigation, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Nathaniel Grayson Wagner, 21, and Tylerie Scott White, 26, during a raid.

During the search, authorities seized about 10 grams of meth, one gram of crack, 16 Xanax tablets, 2 MDMA tablets and two handguns.

The duo is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule IV, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wagner received an additional charge of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and White was served with outstanding warrants from a previous drug investigation.

Wagner was placed in the Davidson County jail on a $1 million secured bond and White was placed in the same jail on a $5 million secured bond.