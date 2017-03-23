High Point police, community canvass to prevent domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- In the same neighborhood where Charlene Alvarez was shot and killed in a domestic dispute with the man who was living with her and fathered some of her children, High Point police and multiple agencies went door-to-door trying to prevent that from happening again.

Even though police have arrested the suspect, 28-year-old Sean Gibson, they still want to encourage the community to come forward when they notice the signs of domestic abuse.

“It’s not always a bruise or a broken bone, a black eye,” said René Crawford with Family Services of the Piedmont (http://www.familyservice-piedmont.org/). “It can be just a controlling situation.”

Family Services says it also provides safety planning, court counseling and at times shelter. The group, including High Point Communities Against Violence, were also promoting Crimestoppers, and other methods to receive anonymous tips.

“We’re calling on all High Point residents to cooperate everywhere so we can get a handle with what’s going on with the recent violent spike,” said HPCAV’s Director Jim Summey.

“They realize that they’re part of this issue, and hopefully part of the resolution,” said local business owner and member of HPCAV Jim Ilderton. “I think it brings unity within the community and let people know that the High Point Police Department is concerned and they’re going to do something about it.”

So far, there have been seven homicides in High Point, matching the total from 2016.