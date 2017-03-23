Greensboro high school student uses creativity, talent to push her forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Her passion for music comes to life in band class at Northern Guilford High School.

"It's like, a way to express yourself I feel like," said senior Savannah Albright. "I like jazz a lot because it's on the creative side and so with jazz, you don't have to play what's written on the page."

She also plays Ukulele.

Music aside, the senior loves to give back.

"I've always had a love for the environment and just outdoors in general and so I care a lot about it," she says. "I started volunteering the summer after eighth grade at the Greensboro Science Center and so after that, I fell in love with it."

Thanks to a project led by Albright, a garden at the Greensboro Science Center will soon blossom with butterflies.

Her creativity and talents could take her far.

