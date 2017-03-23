× Daycare provider accused of leaving children home alone to go tan, workout

BEND, Ore. — A daycare provider in Oregon faces more than 100 charges after she allegedly left seven children alone to go to the gym and tanning salon.

A grand jury indicted 31-year-old January Neatherlin, of Bend, on 76 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and 38 counts of recklessly endangering another person on Wednesday, according to the Bend Bulletin.

On March 15, police saw Neatherlin leave the seven children at her home, which is where she ran the Little Giggles Daycare. They later found her at a tanning salon.

“Neatherlin is alleged to have, on numerous occasions, left the two to seven kids in her care, who ranged in ages from 6 months to 4 years old, alone in her house when she went to the gym and tanning salon,” the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office told KTVZ.

She is in jail on a $200,000 bond.