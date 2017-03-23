× Crews battle 15-acre fire in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. – The North Carolina Forest Service is battling a wildfire in Wilkes County which broke out around noon on Thursday.

The fire is currently about 15 acres, but it’s already jumped fire lines and expected it to get larger, but officials are not sure by how much.

The blaze is southeast of Wilkesboro, near N.C. 115 and Old Salisbury Road and is threatening a couple of houses.

Authorities have crews in the woods, a bulldozer on the scene and an airplane to assist with the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.