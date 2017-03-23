Alamance County supports injured Haw River police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Haw River Assistant Police Chief Scott Thomas broke his leg in three places on Feb. 9 when he was chasing down a drug suspect.

Thomas has been with the Haw River Police Department for 18 years and also works on the Alamance County Narcotics Investigation Team.

Thomas jumped over a fence on the side of the interstate, landed on uneven ground and broke his leg.

He's been out of work for six weeks.

"Tibia and fibula, both were broken; the tibia was almost a compound fracture where it was coming through the skin just about. The fibula was broken in two places in the upper and in a lower spot down near my ankle," Thomas said.

Thomas is on disability, but the costs associated with the injury are adding up everyday. That's why the Alamance County Sheriff's Office is putting on a hot dog lunch fundraiser for him.

"Anytime an officer gets hurt or a member of the law enforcement family becomes ill, somebody usually steps up to make a difference and make up for the loss," said Kirk Puckett, director of administrative services with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas says all the help and support is overwhelming, as he's usually the one lending a hand to others.

"Usually we're on the giving end and not the receiving end and it's different. It makes you feel grateful, it's amazing," he said.

The hot dog lunch will be at the Court Services Building at the corner of Elm Street and Maple Street in Graham. They'll be serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it's by donation only.