× ABC News, ‘GMA’ Twitter feeds hacked

The ABC News and “Good Morning America” Twitter feeds were hacked Thursday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., the pages were flooded with profanity, fake news and odd retweets.

The posters claimed to be from Russian and even proclaimed their love for President Donald Trump

One tweet read,” trump is our lord and savior #thankgodforTHEDONALD.”

Another tweeted boasted fake news about rapper Tyler the Creator, saying he had died in a tour bus crash.

Tweets and retweets were quickly deleted after they were posted.

The ABCNews PR Twitter account posted about the hack around 7 a.m. but the tweet was deleted several minutes later.

It read, “@ABC and @GMA Twitter accounts were hacked early this morning. We’re working on resolving the problem.”