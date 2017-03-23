2 children killed in Wilkes County house fire

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Two children were killed in a Wilkes County house fire that occurred Wednesday night, according to Wilkes County Fire Marshal Kevin Bounds.

Officials were called to a home on Little Elkin Church Road around 11 p.m. in reference to the fire. The home was right outside the Ronda town limits.

Within three minutes, a deputy was at the scene and attempted to locate the two boys, ages 4 and 6.

The fire department arrived and attempted CPR but couldn’t save them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Wilkes County Fire Marshal, Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau are working on the investigation.