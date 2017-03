× 13 people, including 9 children, homeless after Winston-Salem apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thirteen people were left homeless after a Winston-Salem apartment fire late Wednesday night.

The fire happened around 10:30 p.m. at Plantation Place Apartments, fire officials say.

Of the 13 victims, nine were children. No injuries were reported.

It is believed a grease fire in an upper apartment sparked the blaze.

Several apartments have water and smoke damage.

WSFD confirms that 13 people, including 9 children without a home this am after a fire at the Plantation Place Apts. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/jbXjQZ9gMF — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) March 23, 2017