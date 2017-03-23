10-year-old girl misdiagnosed with strep throat dies of leukemia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old girl who was initially diagnosed with strep throat died days later from undiagnosed leukemia.

On March 11, N’Kheyma King was experiencing stomach pain and extreme discomfort, according to a GoFundMe page. By March 13, her mother decided to take her to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with strep throat. She was given an antibiotic shot.

Less than 24 hours later, N’Kheyma was rushed back to the hospital — this time by paramedics. At the hospital, her family was told she had leukemia.

“We were told she had an elevated white blood cell count and was diagnosed with leukemia. The doctor explained that she had swelling in the brain and required life-saving brain surgery,” the family wrote.

N’Kheyma survived the surgery, started chemotherapy and showed signs of improvement, but on March 15, the little girl passed away.

“I really don’t think about it in depth because if I do, then I am going to think about how and why and I don’t want to,” Nya’s mother told WMC. “Just a lot of unanswered questions, just a lot of things I couldn’t get told and I couldn’t prepare for this.”

Her funeral is set for Saturday.