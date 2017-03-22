Winston-Salem fire officials hope $10k grant will help reduce kitchen fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It's the most common call Winston-Salem firefighters get.

"About every 36 hours, we're averaging a structure fire," Division Chief Jay Walsh said.

Walsh says the majority of their calls are for house fires which usually start in the kitchen.

"Most likely unattended food left on the stove," Walsh said.

Winston-Salem came in at number 67 out of 100 cities across the country for highest risk of home fires.

Greensboro came in at number 66.

Connecticut-based insurance company The Hartford put the list together, promising to give $10,000 grants to fire departments in each of the 100 cities.

"That $10,000 will go a long way," Walsh said.

The grant will go towards fire safety education which Walsh says the department provides all the time.

"We spend a lot of time talking to citizens and doing education,” he said.

The grant is part of The Hartford's Junior Fire Marshal Program.

The money will be given out over a three year period.

"Anytime we can get grant money that the citizens of Winston-Salem don't necessarily have to foot the bill for, it would help tremendously," Walsh said.

The grant will also give another $10,000 to public schools in each of the 100 cities ranked for fire safety education.