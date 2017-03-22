Watch live: April the giraffe appears ‘very moody and off from her normal self’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say April the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Around 119,000 viewers were watching the zoo’s official live stream in April’s pen Wednesday morning.

The zoo posted a Wednesday morning update, saying that “April is very moody, and off from her normal self.”

The post read:

A Quick One!

Giraffe puzzle feeders return at 9:30 am for your viewing pleasure – lets see how long they last!

Keepers report April is very moody and off from her normal self — this is a good thing. Back end continues to progress to our satisfaction. We hope by the weekend or early next week the giraffes will return outside. Enrichment is used to stimulate the animals’ body and mind! Enrichment for our giraffes is increased during longer indoor stays.