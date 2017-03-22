× UK parliament in London on lockdown after shooting, multiple people run over nearby

LONDON — UK police are investigating a “firearms incident” near the British Parliament in London.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were called at approximately 2:40 p.m. to reports of an incident near Westminster Bridge.

FOX News is reporting that a police officer was stopped inside the Parliament area, and that as many as a dozen people were run over on the bridge.

The incidents, which police are calling acts of terrorism, occurred as parliament was in session. Proceedings in the House of Commons were suspended.

Dozens of police remain in the House.

The London Underground station of Westminster is closed because of the incident, Transport for London tells CNN.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.