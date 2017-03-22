Triad dressmaker helps women embrace their bodies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Rosalyn Womack has always embraced the “full” in beautiful.

She has made a name for herself as a designer and dressmaker – showing people how to love the skin they’re in.

“I want my clients to feel beautiful on the outside, on the inside. Appearance is not everything, but appearance has so much to do with how we feel,” Womack said.

In 2008, Womack opened the Honey Bun Boutique in downtown Greensboro, which focused on serving full-figured women.

“It’s so frustrating even now to go into a store, even though more people are offering plus-size clothes, it’s still not enough,” she said.

In 2015, she re-launched the Rosalyn Womack brand and now works at her studio in Revolution Mill.

Although plus-size women are getting more attention in mainstream media, Womack believes society has some ways to go toward embracing all body types.

“It’s great to see all these images and videos of plus-size women, but then you see so many negative comments,” she said.

In the meantime, she’s focused on using her talents to encourage other women.

“We like color, we like print, we want to look pretty. We should have the same options as a woman that’s a size four or six,” she said.

Womack is preparing to create a line to sell at Vintage to Vogue in Greensboro through a collaboration scheduled to begin next month.