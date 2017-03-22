Traveling thieves target the elderly in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police say a group of traveling thieves has made their way through town and they’ve targeted at least one elderly person with their scam earlier this month.

In this case, the men pretended to be selling flooring, but Greensboro police say this happens about every year, sometimes twice a year. Thieves claim to be selling something, but what they are really trying to do is get in your house, distract you and take your stuff.

Det. Riddle, with the Greensboro Police Department, says thieves get inside the house by taking advantage of people’s hospitality.

"'I grew up in the area here. Just came by to check on you. I knew a member of your family’ -- something like that and a lot of the times the folks say, ‘I didn't really recognize them,’ but as they develop a rapport and start talking to them, next thing you know these individuals are in your home,” Riddle said.

Riddle says this is a scenario he’s heard many times before and it matches descriptions in other cities.

“People need to be vigilant enough to know that if you don't know who these people are who are coming to your house, do not let them inside. Don't be afraid to say no and if you see anything suspicious call the police,” Riddle said.

Greensboro police says that someone did see the thieves when they scammed the elderly person earlier this month. The thieves are described as a group of men around 50 years old that drove a white four-door Volkswagen with a missing hubcap.