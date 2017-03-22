The ‘High Point Model’ to fight violence: What’s going on?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point is known in cities and police departments around the country for its violence reduction strategy -- called the "High Point Model."

Over the last 20 years violent crime has gone down more than 60 percent.

The strategy involves community organization, High Point Community Against Violence (HPCAV) and police working together to single out violent offenders, tell them their actions will not be tolerated, prosecute them and then help them get on the right track.

But the city is facing a major increase in violent crime in 2017.

In less than three months there have been seven homicides, the same amount for all of 2016.

Police say widespread heroin use and gang activity are the reason for the increased violence.

FOX8 asked Jim Summey, HPCAV's executive director, why the city's long-successful method for fighting crime isn't doing the job right now.

"This has a different flavor to it, otherwise our current methods of focused deterrence would be working a little better," Summey said.

Summey says the offenders of the recent crime are younger than they have been in the past and have no respect for human life.

"If we do not slow this down or stop them they could be killed and the next target might be your dear brother or sister or whomever you love because you didn't talk to slow it down, this is a community problem," Summey said.

Tuesday afternoon, 74-year-old Josie Lindsay was shot and killed in her front yard when she was caught between gunfire on Langford Avenue.

Police say Lindsay was not the shooter's intended target.

"Though it may be that she's not the intended target, she is just as dead and that should anger anybody in the community, even the fair part of the criminal element in the community," Summey said.

Summey says the increased heroin use, a lack of respect for police and breakdown of the family structure are part of the reason the police department's method is not working as well as it should.

In several investigations police have said they are getting little to no cooperation from witnesses, family and the community.

"Please help us. We need you regardless of how you feel about us, this is a public crisis and we need to work together to save lives," Summey said.