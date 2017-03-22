× Tennessee teacher accused of abducting missing 15-year-old girl researched ‘teen marriage’

The 50-year-old former teacher and alleged abductor of a 15-year-old girl recently looked up teenage marriage online, NBC News reported.

“It’s just very disheartening,” Anthony Thomas, the girl’s father, told NBC News Tuesday after finding out that new piece of information. “I’m afraid he’s married her.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has said that Tad Cummins, a teacher at a rural high school in Maury County, possibly planned to abduct Elizabeth Thomas, and the two have been missing since March 13.

Cummins was fired after he allegedly kissed the freshman.

NEW PICTURE: Here's Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas at school in January, days before his alleged inappropriate contact with her. pic.twitter.com/BzyIz8KPpY — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 21, 2017

No matter the circumstances, her family said they will be there for her. They have a specific message for her:

“Mary Catherine needs to know nobody here is mad at her, and she is always welcome back home. We are all going to be here when she comes back, and we’re all going to love her.”