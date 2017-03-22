× Teen fatally shot in back at High Point motel identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police have identified the teen fatally shot in the back in High Point Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 6:43 a.m., officers went to the Motel 6 on 120 Southwest Cloverfield Place in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old Brandon Burrow, who was shot in the back.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died from his injuries at about 6:13 p.m.

No one has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.