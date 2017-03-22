Teacher accused of having sex with student smiles in mugshot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCKHART, TX - Check out the smile on this pretty face! It's not just your average selfie - it's actually a booking photo.

Sarah Madden Fowlkes, a 26-year-old married anatomy teacher at Lockhart High School in Texas, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student. Fowlkes had been with the school since 2014.

A tip from a school administrator led authorities to the young student who had allegedly been in contact with Fowlkes through messaging and in person.

Lockhart schools superintendent Susan Bohn emailed parents on Monday, notifying them of Fowlkes' arrest and suspension, according to Fox 32.

“Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly. Student safety is the district’s most important priority,” Bohn said in a statement. “As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.”

If convicted, Fowlkes will join a growing trend of attractive female teachers that can't seem to keep things strictly academic with their students.

She'll also be a convicted felon and possibly need to register as a sex offender.