Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old woman out of Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old woman reported missing out of Davidson County, according to a press release.

Mable Lanning Powell was last seen at 138 Sunset Place in Davidson County.

She is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds, the release says. Powell has dark brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Powell may be driving a 2012 silver Ford Fusion with N.C. license plate number, AFR-6680.

Anyone with information about Powell should call T. Smith at the Davidson County Sheriff Office at 336-242-2105.