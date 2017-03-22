RiverRun Film Festival reaches more than just festival fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winston-Salem, N.C. -- The next most-talked about indie movie may be discovered in Winston-Salem. Starting March 30, some of the best talent in the film industry will be in the Triad for the RiverRun International Film Festival.

Rob Davis is the Executive Director for the 19th year of the festival.

"This year we'll be screening over 11 days, 151 films, representing 49 countries," he said.

Davis said this year the festival got more than 1700 submissions. The festival is known around the world for highlighting some of the industry's top talent.

Davis says this year there is a real mix of films, and they all reflect the festival's theme of "rare finds".

"We really do have something for everyone this year from a more whimsical fare like "Lost in Paris" to some very compelling documentaries," he explained.

But RiverRun does more than entertain audiences and award filmmakers.

Thanks to the Winston-Salem Foundation, RiverRun reaches out to the community throughout the year.

"It's brought in kids as young as elementary school kids up to high school and hopefully they'll fall in love with film like we have an use it within their communities," said Mary Dossinger, the program manager.

Dossinger says the festival's "Films with Class" initiative helps kids learn and expand their idea of the impact a movie can have.

"They get their own private screenings with filmmakers where they get to watch the film and then have that immediate interaction with the filmmakers and get to ask their questions," she said.

The festival also reaches out to families and kids with a "Family Day" and a special showing on Saturday mornings during the festival.

"We show our Saturday morning cartoons which are new animated films that work for young children," she said.

Learn more here.