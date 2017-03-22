× Police investigating 2 shootings in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are investigating two shootings that occurred in High Point late Tuesday night.

The first shooting occurred at 804 Arch St. around 11:08 p.m. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police also went to Dallas Avenue around 11:16 p.m. in reference to shots fired. No more information about the shooting was provided.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact High Point Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.

High Point Police on scene of shooting on Arch St. 1 person hit, but has non-life threatening injuries. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/ysSsOWaCJE — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) March 22, 2017