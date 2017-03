Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This edition of Roy's Folks is about a local man who has a parrot he takes with him everywhere he goes.

The parrot can fly but won’t leave him.

Russ Kraus has had Smokie for 14 years.

With the exception of grocery stores and restaurants (parrots aren’t allowed by law), Smokie rides around on Russ’ shoulder and is always ready to do a few tricks for a reward.