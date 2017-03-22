Mother, young daughter killed in separate accidents within hour

mother and her young daughter were killed in separate vehicle wrecks Tuesday afternoon in Alabama, WAFF reported.

Police told WAFF that the mother, 39-year-old Julia Yates Patterson collided with another vehicle in the middle of Valley Head at about 3 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the mother was driving and was the only one in her vehicle.

Patterson’s 5-year-old daughter was hit by a vehicle while out in the street about a half-hour later. The girl was also pronounced dead at the scene.