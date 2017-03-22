Mom writes thank you letter to sheriff for arresting her daughter

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A mother penned a thank you letter to a Florida sheriff last week for arresting her daughter for underage drinking while on spring break.

The mother, who was hundreds of miles away, thanked the deputies for their efforts and praised them for their kindness.

On March 16, Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson Jr. posted the letter on Facebook.

“In this day, ‘cops’ are getting a bad rap. So, I wanted to say ‘thank you’. Yesterday, my daughter was one of the thousands of spoiled spring breakers ‘living it up’ on the beach,” the letter read. “The arrest scared the HELL out of her and I’m hoping she learned her lesson.”

The girl, who was 15, reportedly gave deputies a fake ID when they asked for identification, Inside Edition reports.

The entire letter read:

In this day, “cops” are getting a bad rap. So, I wanted to say “thank you”. Yesterday, my daughter was one of the thousands of spoiled spring breakers “living it up” on the beach. She got arrested for underage drinking. She was holding a can of beer on the beach. A stupid move that I warned her about before she left, but I’m just her mother, so “in one ear and out the other”. The arrest scared the HELL out of her and I’m hoping she learned her lesson. The reason that I am sending this is that every officer that I talked to or that I could hear in the background talking to her was so nice! Firm, but nice. I’m sure each one was rolling their eyes when my daughter said “Can you talk to my mom?”, but each and every officer was respectful and assured me she would get back to her house safely. For a mom hundreds of miles away, that was very reassuring. I know you all have to deal with this on a daily basis, which must be completely annoying and I’m very sorry my daughter added to your workload yesterday. They say you always have one child that makes you go grey early and she is mine! Thank you for saving me a few more grey hairs last night.