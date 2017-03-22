Lexington City Board of Education may become elected board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Out of 115 school boards across the state, 112 are elected. And if the Lexington City Council gets the approval, the number of elected boards could grow to 113.

"We hold regular town hall series and that was one of the topics that kept coming up,” Lexington Mayor Newell Clark said.

Currently the City Council appoints nine members to the Lexington City Board of Education. But Mayor Clark and council members say voters want to decide who will sit on the school board. So on Monday night the council will vote on a resolution transferring the power of choosing board members to Lexington voters. Plus the resolution would reduce the number of school board members from nine to seven. Clark explains six members would represent the six wards in Lexington. The extra seat would represent a school ward that sits just outside of the Lexington city limits.

"This is a way that we felt like we could get folks involved and engaged with our public school,” Clark said.

John Burke is the chairman of the Lexington City Board of Education. He is in favor of allowing voters to choose the next school board. But he is concerned that the elections are being held at a bad time.

"I think that’s one of my biggest concerns. I feel like the mayor and city council have dropped a bomb on us in the middle of the process that we were ramping up for,” Burke said.

For three years, the Board of Education has been working on the 2017-2018 school calendar. The calendar and exam schedules will be new for Lexington City Schools. Burke feels the current school board is in the best position to oversee the transition.

"Can we put this out a year and have the election in 2018 so our balance calendar has a chance to get started smoothly?” Burke said

Also, Burke worries that someone could challenge the new voting procedures.

"The legal implications will be on the shoulders of the new board of education," Burke said. "That is something that has not been vetted in the community yet and I don’t think people have a good idea what that means.”

Clark feels the change is sound.

"I don’t foresee that there would be a challenge. I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t want to allow the people the opportunity to speak unless someone was trying to control something,” Clark said.

If Lexington City Council approves the resolution allowing Lexington voters to elect school board members on Monday night, the legislation moves on to the state legislature for final approval.

If approved, the filing period would begin in July with elections in November.