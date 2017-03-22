‘Kong: Skull Island’ a monstrous letdown

I wanted “Kong: Skull Island” to be good.

The movie had everything it needed to be successful: A massive budget, beautiful special effects, an unbelievable cast, a list of prior “King Kong” films to work with and an awesome movie monster that almost everyone has encountered in one or two nightmares.

But in my eyes, the movie failed.

“Kong: Skull Island” is directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“The Kings of Summer”), a relative newcomer to the movie scene. With a total of four films under his belt, the newest King Kong installation is by far his biggest success.

Aside from creating one of the most awkwardly paced movies of the year, Vogt-Roberts did do a tremendous job of assembling a dynamic team of actors that includes Tom Hiddleston (“Marvel’s The Avengers”, “Midnight in Paris”) Samuel L. Jackson (“The Incredibles,” “GoodFellas”), Brie Larson (“Room,” “Short Term 12”) John C. Reilly (“Boogie Nights,” “Talladega Nights”) and John Goodman (“Argo,” “The Artist”).

Wow! What a terrific team of actors in a not-so-terrific movie.

To keep the plot simple, “Kong: Skull Island” brings together a group of explorers who find themselves deep in the uncharted Pacific-based island. During their trek, they quickly find out things are not as beautiful as they seem.

The plot was predictable, the soundtrack was boring and the movie focused too often on the humans and rarely on the beast himself.

If you’re going to create a “monster movie,” then include the monster as much as possible.

The awkwardly-paced 118-minute film is predictable (I felt like it needed to be said again) and way too cliché — two things that Vogt-Roberts could have used to his advantage and did not.

Rottentomatoes gave “Kong: Skull Island” a solid 78% and while I believe the movie had its cinematic merit, I’d settle at 65%.

THOUGHTS: The movie wasn’t horrible and it kept me semi-entertained, but it didn’t feel like a King Kong movie.

In total, I felt “Kong: Skull Island” was underwhelming.

