Jamestown man charged with soliciting minor on social media

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A 31-year-old Jamestown man is accused of soliciting a minor on social media, according to a press release.

On Tuesday, Adrian Rodriguez was arrested following an undercover online social media investigation that started last week.

Rodriguez allegedly disseminated a video by social media and solicited an undercover officer that he believed to be a 13-year-old female, the release states. He was arrested in a parking lot in Saxapahaw, where it is believed he planned to meet a minor.

Rodriguez was charged with dissemination of harmful material to a minor and solicitation of a minor by computer.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.