WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was displaced and a home destroyed in a house fire in Winston-Salem late Tuesday night.

The fire happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Park Terrace Lane.

The fire, which was under control within 30 minutes, caused extensive damage to the home.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.