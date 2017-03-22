He offered tacos and Coke for sex, but the ‘girl’ had something else in mind

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jose Garcia thought he was going to have sex with a 13-year-old girl — in exchange for two tacos and a coke, the Star-Telegram reported.
But Garcia ended up being one of nine North Texas men arrested last week in an online sting.
Investigators placed advertisements on various social media sites seeking anyone interested in sexual encounters with female or male minors — actually undercover officers trained on how to chat with child predators.
Seven men have been charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14.