Grandmother charged after toddler struck, killed by vehicle

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who denied being involved in the death of her 1-year-old granddaughter who was killed in a crash on Tuesday has now been charged in the case.

Investigators initially interviewed Gilma J. Ordonez-Guevara, 44, at the scene, who said she was not involved in the incident. After interviewing a second time and receiving a search warrant, police found that Ordonez-Guevara hit the toddler as she was backing out of the driveway of 1005 Memory Lane.

She said she did not know the child was behind the SUV.

After hitting the child, she carried the her inside of the home, got back into her vehicle and traveled back to her house. She then left her vehicle in the driveway and walked back to the scene.

The girl, identified as Valeria Leiba, was struck in front of her home.

When officers and paramedics arrived to the scene, Leiba was immediately transported to Gwinnett Medical Center in Lawrenceville.

GCPD Officers are investigating the death of a (nearly) 2-yr old girl on Memory Lane, Law. She was struck by a vehicle in her neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/63YZA0pLRZ — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) March 21, 2017

Source: WGCL