Drug and gang violence spur recent High Point shootings, 74-year-old woman caught in crossfire

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point has seen a violent 24 hours, where shootings left two people dead and several others injured. Police confirmed Wednesday most of these shootings are related to gang and drug violence.

Early Wednesday morning, High Point police responded to five reported shootings.

Between 3:30 and 3:45 a.m., there were calls from Herbert Place and Dartmouth Avenue. The next calls came in from Dallas Avenue and Arch Street.

They haven’t said where the fifth shooting happened. At least three people were hit, but police say there were no life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday’s gang-related violence started at a home on Langford Avenue, where 74-year-old Josie Lindsay was shot and killed in her front yard. It is believed the shooting was part of an ongoing feud between family members and a gang, and that Lindsay was not directly involved.

Here's a picture of Josie and her husband. She was about to turn 75 in a couple weeks. They were married for 53 years. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/hKdJ5FC9mi — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) March 22, 2017

Police say the suspect, or suspects, shot at the house from the street and people in the front yard fired back. Lindsay got caught in the exchange of gun fire.

Authorities believe the incident stemmed from drugs and gang violence, and say it’s likely related to a street gang.

After a search, police found 30 grams of cocaine and 120 grams of marijuana at the Langford Avenue home, but believe heroin is the drug at the root of the violence.

“You’ll have back and forth shootings between two groups, and it goes one and one, and then you have an unfortunate situation like you had on Langford,” said Assistant Chief Larry Castro. “You had an innocent grandmother who ends up being struck, and that’s probably one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen in my 27 years.”

Three people have been killed in High Point since Saturday, bringing the homicide total up to seven for the year. Four of those cases remain unsolved.

In 2016, there was a total of seven homicides in High Point.