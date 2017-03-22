× Deputies seize cocaine, cash from Stoneville man

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Stoneville man is facing multiple drug charges after deputies seized cocaine, Oxycodone pills and cash from his home on Sunday.

Narcotic detectives issued a search warrant around 8:30 p.m. at 2651 Price Grange Road in Stoneville, according to a press release. During the search, investigators seized 20.7 grams of cocaine, 42 Oxycodone pills, a digital scale and $8,557 in cash.

Robert John Price, 30, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of keeping and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or other place for use, storage, or sale of controlled substance.

Price was taken to the Rockingham County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond.