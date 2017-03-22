× Death of man shot, run over in Greensboro ruled homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The death of a 40-year-old man who was shot in the face and run over by a vehicle on March 14 has been ruled a homicide, according to a press release.

Officers were called to Julian Street near Omaha Street shortly after noon Tuesday in reference to shots fired.

It was determined that Archery Monyae Thompson was both shot and run over. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two days later he died from his injuries.

Detectives are pursuing leads and withholding details to identify the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.