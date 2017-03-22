Community remembers 74-year-old grandmother killed in gang-related shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- “I just feel so bad she had to go like that, I feel bad about it,” said Edward Lindsay, standing feet away from where his wife of 53 years was shot and killed Tuesday. “But I don’t hate. I don’t carry no grudge.”

Walking around his Langford Avenue home surrounded by family and friends, Lindsay stood strong and stoic after losing his best friend and the mother of their children.

“I don’t like it, but I’m not mad about it,” he said.

His wife, Josie Lindsay, was killed in a drive-by shooting High Point police call gang and drug-related. Police do not believe Lindsay was the target.

“It’s just heartbreaking to know that she’s gone,” said Lindsay’s step-sister Elaine Harris-Rich.

Cars lined the streets outside the home Wednesday, people lining up to pay respects. Josie and Edward have six kids, 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. If you weren’t part of her immediate family, loved ones say she would treat you like one of her own.

“She was just a great person, we fed a lot of people in the neighborhood, kids, lots of kids,” Lindsay said.

“She was just patient, kind. She was always welcoming to anyone who walks up,” Harris-Rich said. “Nobody was a stranger to her, hard to find people like that.”

“She was like a mother, like I said, to all the young people that came about, you know like a big sister for people like me,” said Earl Martin.

Police say they found 120 grams of marijuana and 30 grams of cocaine at the Lindsay home, but Edward Lindsay isn’t facing any charges.

Lindsay told FOX8 he was confused by that police report. We reached out to the High Point Police Department to clarify where in the house the drugs were found and are waiting for a response.

Josie Lindsay was turning 75 years old in a couple weeks.