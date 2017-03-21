Watch live: April the giraffe could be ‘in the home stretch’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say April the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Around 139,000 viewers were watching the zoo’s official live stream in April’s pen Tuesday.

The zoo posted a Tuesday morning update, saying that not much changed overnight, but believes we could be “in the home stretch.”

The post reads:

Not much to note in changes overnight, however, we encourage you to compare today’s belly size to even a week ago, to see just how far we have come! We would like to think we are in the home stretch – but of course keep our opinions and thoughts to ourselves (as we have been wrong before).