Thomasville to get a makeover

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- As you drive through downtown Thomasville, the Big Chair and passing trains are common sights. So much so that there's a caboose parked across the street from Deedra Thayer and Shelia Wray's Shear Creation salon.

"We like the caboose across the street," Thayer said. "It draws a lot of attention. Our train is so important here. Our little town has revolved around the train.”

Thomasville also use to revolve around the furniture industry. But like a good stylist, Wray feels it's time for Thomasville to get a make over.

"We are looking for a new look and draw more people downtown," Wray said.

Keith Tobin is the president of the Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce. He is a part of a team that's working to give Thomasville a new image.

"We have a great location off of Interstate 85, proximity to the airport and we have a great location. We have to sell that to folks in the future,” Tobin said.

Public and private financial backing will pay for the $52,000 rebranding. Consultants will hold meetings and surveys to develop a marketing campaign showcasing the strengths of Thomasville.

"We have a great support system and we live in a great community and we want people to know that.” Tobin said.

Consultants and the Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce are planning to roll out the new logo, tagline and marketing campaign in August.