Thinking about a healthy diet

When actress Tia Mowry landed her breakthrough role in the sitcom "Sister, Sister," she swapped home-cooked meals for catering spreads.

But her teen-dream diet of candies and carbs turned into a nightmare when she developed endometriosis, a painful disease that affects one in ten American women and 176 million women worldwide.

Two years and two surgeries later, some surprising advice from her doctor inspired Tia to radically change one of the most basic elements of her life: her diet.

After ditching the dairy and the refined sugars and processed foods, Tia's pain receded drastically. What`s more, her migraines stopped, her skin cleared up, and she was finally able to get pregnant.

Drawing on the latest research on whole plant foods, inflammation, and gut flora, her new book, "WHOLE NEW YOU: How Real Food Transforms Your Life for a Healthier More Gorgeous You" chronicles Tia`s journey to wellness and provides all the resources you need to feel better.