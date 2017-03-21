× Teen killed in double-shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old teen was killed and another person injured in a double-shooting in Greensboro Monday night, according to a press release.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Niagara Street at 8:42 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, police located Rontaveon Montrice Porter, of Greensboro, and a second victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One victim was shot in the foot and the other was shot in the back, police say.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where Porter later died from his injuries. The second person was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.