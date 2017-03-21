× Teen fatally shot in back at High Point motel

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A teen was fatally shot in the back in High Point, according to the High Point Enterprise.

Capt. Tim Ellenberger, with High Point police, told the newspaper that an 18-year-old man was shot in the back at the Motel 6 on Southwest Cloverleaf Place Tuesday morning.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died from his injuries at about 6:15 p.m., Ellenberger said.

High Point police told the Enterprise they do not believe the shooting was related to another fatal shooting Tuesday on Langford Avenue where a woman was killed outside her home.

No one has been arrested in either killing.