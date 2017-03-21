Teen fatally shot in back at High Point motel
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A teen was fatally shot in the back in High Point, according to the High Point Enterprise.
Capt. Tim Ellenberger, with High Point police, told the newspaper that an 18-year-old man was shot in the back at the Motel 6 on Southwest Cloverleaf Place Tuesday morning.
The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died from his injuries at about 6:15 p.m., Ellenberger said.
High Point police told the Enterprise they do not believe the shooting was related to another fatal shooting Tuesday on Langford Avenue where a woman was killed outside her home.
No one has been arrested in either killing.
35.955692 -80.005318