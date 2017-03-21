× Teacher to trooper during DUI test: ‘I feel like kissing you’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida middle school teacher is facing several charges after she rear-ended a van, failed a sobriety test and told a trooper she “felt like kissing” him Sunday evening.

Around 8 p.m., 43-year-old Saryna Parker rear-ended the van, which was stopped in traffic, according to the Miami Herald. When the trooper arrived on scene and attempted to talk to her, she reportedly “slurred her speech” and he could smell alcohol on her breath.

At the time of the crash, she reportedly had her 10-year-old son in the car.

Parker initially told the trooper she was not the driver and attempted to leave the area to go to the bathroom. The trooper then placed her in handcuffs and called another trooper to help with a sobriety test.

During the tests, Parker could not maintain her balance and was unsteady on her feet.

“I explained the exercises to her, she touched me on my back and advised: I feel like kissing you,” the trooper said in the arrest report.

Parker then refused to take a breath test and was arrested.

“As Ms. Parker sat in the back of my patrol car she violently kicked me in the groin with her right leg then continued to kick my right rear passenger side door,” the trooper said.

Parker faces charges of driving under the influence, child abuse in relation to her son being in the car and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Miami-Dade Public Schools says Parker will also be terminated.