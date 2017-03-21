× Registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl in Randolph County

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A registered sex offender is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Brian Lee Baker, 28, is charged with statutory sex offense and a sex offender status violation.

On Saturday, deputies came to Randolph Hospital on a report of a possible sexual assault of a child.

An 8-year-old girl told deputies Baker had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. The medical records supported the victim’s claims, the release said.

Deputies learned that Baker was picking up the victim from a child care facility in violation of his sex offender status, the release said. He was charged and taken into custody for the violation on Saturday. He posted bail on the charge and left the jail.

Later on Saturday, probable cause was found and warrants were issued for the statutory sex offense charge. Baker was taken back into custody on Sunday.

Baker is being held under a $200,000 bond at the Randolph County Jail awaiting trial.

Additional charges are pending.

Baker is a registered sex offender because of a conviction in Florida, the sheriff’s office said.