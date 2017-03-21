× Registered sex offender accused of exposing self to children in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A registered sex offender was arrested Monday after multiple incidents at a local supermarket, according to a news release from Yadkinville police.

Travis Gregory Smith, 30, of Yadkinville, is charged with two counts of felony indecent exposure in the presence of a child under 16 years of age and two counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.

Smith is a registered sex offender because of convictions in Forsyth County in 2012. He was out on bond from an unrelated felony charge until yesterday’s incident, Yadkinville police said.

Smith was placed under a $250,000 secured bond.