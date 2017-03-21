× Panthers’ Cam Newton, Charles Johnson, Damiere Byrd undergoing surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three Carolina Panthers players, including star quarterback Cam Newton, are undergoing surgical procedures during the offseason, according to the team’s official website.

Newton will have surgery on his throwing shoulder at Carolinas Medical Center on March 30.

Defensive end Charles Johnson had back surgery on Tuesday and wide receiver Damiere Byrd will have knee surgery Thursday.

All three are projected to return to action for the start of training camp.

